Tesla's Free Cash Flow Goes Negative as It Doubles Down on FSD, Robotics, and Energy

Key Points

Tesla is ramping up spending on full self-driving, robots, and energy, pressuring free cash flow in the near term.

Management aims to stay GAAP profitable, preserving S&P 500 status while pursuing riskier growth bets.

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Rising spending on autonomy, robotics, and energy is reshaping how investors think about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), its free cash flow, and its risk/reward profile. Watch the video below to see what this guidance could mean for the stock.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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Emily Flippen, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Sanmeet Deo, CFA has positions in Tesla. Thomas King, CFA has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.