Tesla's Elon Musk Relocates To Texas From California

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has moved to Texas from California. He made the announcement at the The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council annual summit.

Musk's most prioritized projects are in Texas now, including SpaceX's new Starship vehicle development facility and Tesla Inc.'s new Gigafactory, which is currently under construction in Austin.

"The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in south Texas … and then the big new US factory for Tesla," the billionaire justified the relocation.

Musk was dissatisfied by the way the California state authorities handled the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, affected by the pandemic-induced factory closure, Musk had tweeted, "Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately."

He had filed a law suit against Alameda County over the temporary shutdown of his main factory during the pandemic. Musk had reportedly sold several of his California homes in the recent months.

"California has been winning for a long time, and I think they're taking it for granted," Musk said during the interview. "If a team is winning for too long, they tend to get complacent."

Tesla shares saw a phenomenal growth in the last one year making the auto executive the world's second wealthiest man recently. On the personal front, migration to Texas has some tax implications for him too, as the state levies no income or capital-gains tax while California's tax rates are among the highest in the nation.

