Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet

Stephen Nellis Reuters
June 4 (Reuters) - Telsa Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday called for Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to be broken up.

"Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" Musk tweeted two days after saying he was taking a break from the social networking service. Musk does not have legal authority to break up Amazon.

Musk's tweets were prompted by an author who said on Twitter his book on the novel coronavirus pandemic was pulled from Amazon.

