News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla's Dojo supercomputer head leaves, former Apple exec to lead - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 07, 2023 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by Chavi Mehta and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds detail in paragraph 5, background in paragraphs 7,8

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O Dojo supercomputer project lead Ganesh Venkataramanan has left the company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Peter Bannon, a former Apple AAPL.O executive and director at Tesla for the last seven years, is now leading the project, the report said.

The Dojo supercomputer was designed to process vast amounts of data and video from Tesla cars to train the automaker's autonomous-driving software.

The world's most valuable automaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Venkataramanan no longer appeared in Tesla's internal directories, the report added citing a source.

Tesla started production of the supercomputer to train artificial intelligence (AI) models for self-driving cars in July and plans to spend more than $1 billion on Dojo through the next year.

Morgan Stanley in September said Tesla's Dojo supercomputer could power a near $600 billion surge in the company's market value by helping speed up its foray into robotaxis and software services.

Dojo can open up new addressable markets that "extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Adam Jonas had said.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.