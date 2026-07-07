Tesla's Delivery Numbers Blew Past Estimates. So Why Isn't the Stock Rallying?

Key Points

Tesla's deliveries in Q2 were 25% higher than they were a year ago.

The company's profits have nosedived in recent years due to an increase in competition and shrinking margins.

Investors are valuing the stock based on its future growth prospects, which are based on opportunities in artificial intelligence rather than electric vehicles.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market, and a key metric many investors often look for is how many deliveries it made during the past quarter. Strong delivery numbers can be a great sign of rising demand and that the business is doing well.

Recently, however, Tesla reported its delivery numbers, which blew past expectations, and yet, that didn't give the stock a boost. It even fell on the news. What's going on with the stock, and could its weakness this year make for a great buying opportunity, or could it fall even lower?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why strong delivery numbers may not be enough to give the stock a boost

Last week, Tesla reported its delivery numbers for the second quarter, which came in at 480,126. That's significantly higher than the 406,600 that analysts were expecting. It's a massive beat on the key metric, but the stock still fell by nearly 8% the day the numbers came out. A year ago, its deliveries for the quarter were 384,122, which means these latest figures indicate a 25% increase.

While the news wasn't bad, it may have reminded investors that Tesla's core business is EVs and will be for the foreseeable future. Although that may seem obvious, the stock doesn't trade like an EV stock but rather an artificial intelligence stock, with CEO Elon Musk's focus largely on robots and visions that go far beyond EVs. Plus, the company has been offering lower-priced vehicles to be more competitive. This means that while it may generate more revenue from greater deliveries, that may not necessarily translate into huge profit growth, given its tighter margins.

Is Tesla's stock a good buy on weakness right now?

Tesla's stock is down close to 20% from its 52-week high as investors have become more bearish on the company in light of its worsening results. Last year, the company's profit of $3.8 billion was nearly half of the $7.1 billion it reported a year earlier, and down drastically from a $15 billion profit in 2023.

Shrinking profits have made the stock more expensive relative to earnings, with the stock trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of more than 370. It's a massive premium, underscoring just how much optimism is priced in and how high expectations are for the future. Tesla's EV business may be driving its revenue and profit, but not its sky-high valuation. At such a high premium, investors are taking on significant risk with Tesla's stock, as there is plenty of room for it to fall much lower.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $507,822 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $59,591 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $409,970!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.