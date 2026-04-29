Tesla’s Cybercab Is Finally Real—But Is It Enough?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has just taken a step it’s been promising for years. It was reported last week that production of its long-awaited Cybercab is officially underway, moving the company’s robotaxi vision from concept to reality. On paper, this is exactly what long-term investors have been waiting for.

The timing, however, makes the story far more complicated. This milestone comes just days after an earnings report that doubled down on Tesla’s AI ambitions while offering little reassurance around its core business.

As MarketBeat highlighted last week, that leaves the stock caught between two very different narratives, one focused on a slowing present and the other on an ambitious but still unproven future. Let’s take a closer look at each one and see what impact the latest Cybercab update could have.

The Present: A Core Business Losing Momentum

In case there were any lingering doubts, last week’s earnings report made it clear that Tesla’s traditional electric vehicle (EV) business is no longer firing on all cylinders. Instead, there’s a clear sense that its EV segment, which once drove so much growth and investor excitement, is actually facing mounting pressure.

Demand has softened, competition is strong, and margins are under strain. None of these issues is fatal on its own, but taken together, they create a backdrop that is far less supportive than in previous years. This is what the bearish camp continues to focus on.

For these investors, Tesla’s valuation and its triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio still need to be justified by real-world performance, and right now, the numbers aren't doing enough heavy lifting. In other words, the business that built Tesla is no longer the one driving the story.

The Future: Huge Potential, Still Not Airborne

On the other side of the debate sits Tesla’s long-term vision, one centered on artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, and a fully integrated robotaxi network. This is the Tesla version the bulls are buying into.

The potential here is enormous. If Tesla can successfully deploy a large-scale autonomous fleet, it could unlock a high-margin, recurring revenue model that fundamentally changes how the company is valued. This is no longer about selling cars, but about operating a global transportation platform powered by AI.

The challenge is that this future is still largely theoretical. Autonomy at scale has yet to be proven, regulatory frameworks remain uncertain, and the timeline for meaningful revenue contribution is unclear. Add in the significant capital required to build out the infrastructure, and the gap between promise and delivery becomes obvious. The upside is massive, but it’s not yet airborne. In fact, sticking with that metaphor, the plane isn’t even on the runway.

Cybercab: The First Real Bridge Between the Two

This is what makes the Cybercab announcement so important. For the first time, Tesla is not just talking about its robotaxi ambitions; it’s actually starting to build them. Production beginning is a tangible step forward and one that should instill some confidence in any investor who was losing patience.

It signals that Tesla’s committing real capital, real manufacturing capacity, and real operational focus to this strategy, which obviously bodes well for its other grand ambitions. As we head into the summer, Tesla’s Cybercab, embodying perhaps the grander hopes and dreams of both the company and investors, is finally a physical product moving through a production line.

At the same time, it’s important to keep this in perspective. Early production does not mean scale, and it certainly doesn’t mean success. Output will be limited to begin with, and the biggest hurdle, achieving reliable, scalable autonomy, has yet to be tackled.

What It Means for the Stock

For investors, this creates a uniquely balanced but potentially volatile setup, where the market’s effectively being asked to decide how much weight to place on each side of the story. The present remains under pressure, but the future is becoming more tangible. That tension is reflected in recent analyst updates, which are also beginning to shift in a meaningful way.

In the past few days alone, several of Tesla’s more cautious voices have started to soften their stance. Firms that were previously outright bearish, such as BNP Paribas and HSBC, have moved to more neutral positions, signaling that the worst-case narrative is losing traction.

At the same time, the bullish camp remains firmly in place, with multiple Buy ratings reiterated over the past week and price targets stretching beyond $520, targeting upwards of 40% upside from current levels.

Based on these updates, the skepticism isn’t quite all gone, but it’s clearly starting to crack. That makes last week’s Cybercab update much more than just a product update. It gives the bulls something tangible to point to at exactly the moment when the bears are beginning to lose conviction, and gives a taste of what might be possible if Tesla can keep the good news coming.

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