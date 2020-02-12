Tesla's Competition Heats Up With Nikola's Badger Truck

We have a bit of a love and hate relationship with Tesla TSLA here on Paper Traders but with the unveiling of a electric truck from Nikola we couldn’t ignore the subject. Nikola unveiled the Badger truck this week and to be honest, it looks pretty good and seems to be a very plausible choice when it comes to a truck purchase! We dive into how this will impact Tesla (TSLA) and the EV industry as a whole going forward. Could this be a start to something bigger and better?

We than move onto the coronavirus which seems to have a bit of good news and bad news. Starting with the bad, we have companies across china being impacted by the mandatory lock downs issued by the government. Apple AAPL has seen a significant market value decrease ever since its had to shutdown production facilities and Restaurant Brands International announced they will be closing half of all their Burger King stores in China. It’s safe to say there is a global impact when it comes to these intense situations. But it’s not all bad! Stock Markets are rebounding and trading near record highs off reports that new cases of the coronavirus are decreasing. A positive sentiment we hope can continue! To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our channel and leave a comment or questions!

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.