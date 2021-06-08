Tesla's China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May - auto association

Adds details on Telsa

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, including exports, a 29% jump from April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Tuesday.

China's overall passenger vehicle sales jumped 1.1% to 1.66 million cars in May from a year earlier, CPCA said.

Tesla's China sales - accounting for nearly a third of its total sales - is closely watched as a sign of the U.S. company's health in its second biggest market, where the company has invested heavily and often changed its own marketing playbook to attract customers.

Tesla makes its Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai. In April, it sold 25,845 China-made cars, down from 35,478 in March.

