Tesla's China-made EV sales skid 17.8% on year in November

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

December 04, 2023 — 03:46 am EST

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O's China-made electric vehicles skidded 17.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, to 82,432 cars, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Monday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars rose 14.3% from October.

Chinese rival BYD 002594.SZ, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, saw passenger vehicle deliveries set another record at 301,378 vehicles, up 0.09% from October and up 31% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Bernadette Baum)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

