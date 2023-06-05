News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 2.4% in May from April - CPCA

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

June 05, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O delivered 77,695 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in May, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday.

That represented a 2.4% jump from April when Tesla sold 75,842 locally made Models 3 and Y in the world's largest auto market.

On a yearly basis, sales rose 142% in May from 32,165 vehicles in the same month of 2022 when Shanghai, where its factory is located, was still subject to COVID-19 containment measures, disrupting production.

Chinese rival BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, logged sales of 239,092 vehicle in May, up 14% from a year earlier, CPCA data showed.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.