Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 2.4% in May from April - CPCA

BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O delivered 77,695 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in May, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday.

That represented a 2.4% jump from April when Tesla sold 75,842 locally made Models 3 and Y in the world's largest auto market.

On a yearly basis, sales rose 142% in May from 32,165 vehicles in the same month of 2022 when Shanghai, where its factory is located, was still subject to COVID-19 containment measures, disrupting production.

Chinese rival BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, logged sales of 239,092 vehicle in May, up 14% from a year earlier, CPCA data showed.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

