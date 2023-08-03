News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla's China-made EV sales in July down 31% mth/mth

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 03, 2023 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O sold 64,285 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in July, down 31% from a month earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Thursday.

Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars were up 128% from 28,217 a year earlier when a scheduled upgrade to Tesla's Shanghai factory lowered production.

Chinese rival BYD 002594.SZ, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, posted a 61% year-on-year rise in July sales to 261,105 passenger vehicles, including 18,169 exported.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.