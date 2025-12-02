Markets
TSLA

Tesla's China-Made EV Sales Climb Nearly 10% In November

December 02, 2025 — 10:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Tuesday reported its electric vehicle sales from its China factories saw a solid 9.9 percent increase in November compared to last year, bouncing back strongly after a slower October.

Deliveries for the Model 3 and Model Y, which includes exports from the Shanghai facility, surged by 41 percent from the month before. This boost was driven by the introduction of new longer-range models and the rollout of the six-seat Model Y L.

TSLA closed Monday's trading at $430.14 down $0.03 or 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.