Tesla's China car registrations plunge 64% m/m in April

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc suffered a slump of 64% in car registrations in China in April on the month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O suffered a slump of 64% in car registrations in China in April on the month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Tesla's China registrations, including imported cars, fell to 4,633 units, from 12,709 in March. Its sales are usually lower in the first month of each quarter than in the remaining two.

Data from China Passenger Car Association shows sales of Tesla's Shanghai-made Model 3 sedan hit 3,635 units last month.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla expects to make 4,000 units a week in June and start mass production of Model Y sport utility vehicles in the first quarter next year, its vice president, Tao Lin, told the official Xinhua news agency in an interview.

