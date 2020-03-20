US Markets

Tesla's China car registrations fall 35% m/m in February

Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations fell 35% in February, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Overall auto sales in China plunged 79.1% in February, marking their biggest ever monthly decline, as a coronavirus pandemic hit demand, industry data showed.

However, data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed Tesla sold around 3,900 vehicles in February, up from 2,620 vehicles in January. CPCA uses a different counting method.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

