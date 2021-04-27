Tesla's Bitcoin Sale Helped Boost Quarterly Profits

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter thanks in part to a $101 million "positive impact" from the sale of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the electric vehicle maker has said.

On Monday after markets closed, Tesla reported a $438 million profit. It earned $0.93 per share, well ahead of the $0.79 estimate.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tesla's quarterly results as usual include both automotive sales and the sale of environmental regulatory credits. But the first-quarter results also included a $101 million gain on the sale of Bitcoin. In its update to shareholders, the company reported a purchase of $1.5 billion of "digital assets" in the quarter, as well as $272 million in proceeds from such sales.

The sales serve as a fresh reminder that for all of Tesla's growth, its automotive division is still lagging in terms of profitability. Absent the crypto sales and $518 million in sales of regulatory credits, the company would have reported a $181 million loss -- and not a profit -- despite record deliveries.

The company's auto business has been impacted by the pandemic, and a shift in preference toward newer, lower-margin models as its higher-priced Models S and X age. Tesla expects to update those models, as well as introduce new products, in the quarters to come.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.