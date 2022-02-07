Tesla's bitcoin holdings worth nearly $2 bln - filing

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Monday the fair market value of the electric-vehicle maker's bitcoin BTC= holdings as of Dec. 31 was $1.99 billion.

The company had invested $1.50 billion in bitcoin and briefly accepted the cryptocurrency as a payment for sales of certain products last year.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

