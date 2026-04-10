Tesla's Big Pivot: Robotics, AI, and Energy Growth vs. a Slowing Car Business

Key Points

Tesla is shifting its story from pure EV maker to a higher-risk bet on robotics, AI, and energy growth.

Investors must weigh softening auto share against the expanding promise of Tesla’s energy and AI efforts.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) still an automaker, or is it becoming a robotics and AI powerhouse, powered by a growing energy business? Watch the video below to see how this strategic pivot could reshape its risk and reward profile.

*This video was published on April 2, 2026.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Andy Cross has positions in Tesla. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.