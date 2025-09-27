Tesla's Annual Deliveries Could Soar Past 2 Million Next Year

Key Points Tesla's installed vehicle capacity now tops roughly 2.35 million units.

First builds of a more affordable model and an expanding global footprint point to higher throughput.

Execution and pricing discipline will be key.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

After a sluggish start to 2025, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have rebounded sharply this month as investors refocus on what comes next. The electric vehicle maker and energy storage provider has leaned into autonomy, broadened its charging footprint, and (importantly) started building a cheaper vehicle. Those steps come as the company works through a challenging economic environment, stiffer competition, and its own efforts to revitalize its aging lineup.

Against that backdrop, the core question for investors is whether the company can translate its expanding factory base and new models into meaningfully higher volume. With installed capacity already above the 2 million mark and fresh catalysts on deck, Tesla's annual deliveries could push well beyond 2 million in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Capacity is in place

The math on 2 million starts with capacity. In its second-quarter update, Tesla listed installed annual capacity of more than 550,000 units in California for Model 3 and Y and up to 100,000 units of Model S and X, over 950,000 for Model 3 and Y in Shanghai, and more than 375,000 for Model Y in Berlin. Further, in Texas, it has a capacity of 250,000 for Model Y and 125,000 for Cybertruck. While installed capacity is not the same as current production rate, that footprint collectively supports output well above 2 million vehicles when utilization improves.

Recent delivery data shows why utilization is the lever. In the first quarter of 2025, Tesla delivered over 336,000 vehicles following production line changeovers for the refreshed Model Y. And in the second quarter, deliveries improved to more than 384,000. The step up from the first to the second quarter, alongside a broader factory refresh, suggest a pathway back to higher run rates as new configurations stabilize.

Product catalysts are arriving

But, with the help of new products, there's more production growth on the way. Management recently said the first builds of a more affordable model occurred in June, with volume production planned for the second half of 2025. Tesla also launched an initial robotaxi service in Austin (with a safety rider), while continuing work on Semi and Cybercab for volume production in 2026. These milestones matter because they expand the addressable market and can increase factory utilization by helping to bolster demand for additional units.

Even at roughly 85% utilization of the company's current installed capacity (about 2.35 million units), deliveries would clear 2 million. That outcome also assumes steady throughput in Shanghai (Tesla's export hub) and a continued ramp-up in Texas and Berlin as refreshed Model Y variants and the lower-priced vehicle scale.

However, with a more affordable model on the way and its self-driving technology continually improving, demand could jump.

Still, investors can't ignore the challenging context the company is operating in. Tesla's global deliveries declined year over year in 2024 to about 1.79 million, marking the electric car maker's first annual drop in unit sales in more than a decade. This highlighted how pricing, incentives, and competition (particularly from Chinese automakers) are risk factors Tesla investors need to consider. Additionally, the company's shares command an extraordinarily high valuation. Tesla's market capitalization sits at about $1.4 trillion. This is against trailing-12-month revenue and profit of about $93 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively. Any missteps, therefore, could cause a sharp sell-off in the growth stock.

The pieces for a delivery rebound are lining up: an installed capacity base above 2 million, the first builds of a cheaper model with volume slated to ramp up, and a broader push in autonomy and energy that can pull more buyers into the ecosystem. The hurdle, however, is execution. Even in the face of high interest rates, Tesla will need to show investors it can grow demand without aggressive discounting, keep factory lines running efficiently, and navigate intensifying global competition. If the company executes well, deliveries could easily surpass 2 million next year, setting a stronger foundation for margins to recover and helping generate cash to fuel Tesla's ambitious growth initiatives.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $460,853 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,820 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $651,593!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Daniel Sparks and/or his clients have positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.