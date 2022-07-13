US Markets
Tesla's AI director leaving company after 4-month sabbatical

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

San Francisco, July 13 (Reuters) - Andrej Karpathy, director of artificial intelligence at Tesla Inc TSLA.O who has been on a four-month sabbatical, said on Wednesday that he is leaving the company.

"It's been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways," Karpathy tweeted, adding that he does not have concrete plans for what's next.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded in a tweet: "Thanks for everything you have done for Tesla! It has been an honor working with you."

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

