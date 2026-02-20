Tesla's $3 Trillion Opportunity: How Optimus Could Dominate the Robotics Market in 2026

Key Points

Tesla is repurposing EV factories to build its Optimus robots.

The company is doubling its spending to $20 billion to help expand its robotics business.

While it may have an early lead, success isn't guaranteed, and Tesla's shares are too pricey.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

There may be no other U.S.-based, publicly traded company that's betting its future more on robotics than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company is in the throes of pivoting from its electric vehicle (EV) business to humanoid robots, a market that could reach $3 trillion by 2050.

Success is anything but guaranteed, but there are a few reasons why the company could dominate the robotics market this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Tesla may already have an early lead

Tesla is already working on the third generation of its Optimus humanoid robot, which the company said recently is "our first design meant for mass production." This could give the company an advantage over rivals as Tesla has worked through some early software and hardware bugs.

Tesla is also putting its Optimus robots in some of its factories for real-world testing of manual tasks. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on the fourth-quarter 2025earnings callthat Optimus isn't being used yet in its factories to handle any significant tasks, but rather "so that the robot can learn."

What's more, Musk is tapping into his artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, to develop an artificial intelligence system for Optimus. Tesla has many years of experience integrating software and hardware in its vehicles, and now pairing that experience with its AI company could help keep the company excelling in its robotics goals this year.

2. Manufacturing is in place, and spending is ramping up

Musk said on the company's recentearnings callthat Tesla is shutting down production of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles and converting those factories to making Optimus robots. While that could take time and money, it's certainly an advantage to have existing manufacturing facilities that could eventually mass-produce high-tech robots.

To help fund the transition, Tesla is ramping up spending this year and will more than double its capital expenditures (capex) to $20 billion. Musk has set a goal of eventually building 1 million Optimus robots annually and that they could eventually cost between $20,000 to $30,000. But it's worth noting that Musk has said significant Optimus production volume wouldn't begin until the end of this year.

A brief word of caution

While Tesla is moving full steam ahead into robotics, the majority of its revenue still comes from EVs, and sales are falling while losses are mounting. Automotive revenue tumbled 10% and total sales fell 3% in 2025, marking the company's first-ever annual sales decline. Making matters worse was that Tesla's earnings based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fell 47% to $1.08 per share for the year.

This makes Tesla's ramp up in robotics spending all the more concerning, as it's unclear how Tesla will fund the expansion amid pressure on EV sales.

And with Tesla's stock trading at 386 times the company's trailing 12-month earnings, the company's shares are very expensive at a time when Tesla is making a huge bet on robotics. All of which means that while Tesla could lead the robotics market this year, I wouldn't be comfortable buying shares just yet.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $487,361 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $49,619 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $415,256!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.