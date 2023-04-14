US Markets
TSLA

Tesla: price cuts are possible because of scaled up production

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

April 14, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O price cuts in numerous European markets on Friday were made possible because of a scaling up and improvement in its production capacity, the company said in a statement.

Tesla cut prices in numerous European markets including Germany and France on Friday, with all versions of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X selling for lower prices as well as the Model Y Performance.

"Our mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Our masterplan has set a clear pathway to achieve that mission: the transformation of cost-intensive small-series products to cheaper mass-series vehicles," Tesla said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.