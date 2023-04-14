Tesla: price cuts are possible because of scaled up production

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O price cuts in numerous European markets on Friday were made possible because of a scaling up and improvement in its production capacity, the company said in a statement.

Tesla cut prices in numerous European markets including Germany and France on Friday, with all versions of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X selling for lower prices as well as the Model Y Performance.

"Our mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Our masterplan has set a clear pathway to achieve that mission: the transformation of cost-intensive small-series products to cheaper mass-series vehicles," Tesla said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

