Tesla working on 'gigacasting' tech to mould underbody in one piece -report

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 26, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Zhang Yan, Albee Zhang, Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O is working on an upgrade of its "gigacasting" technology to die cast almost all vehicle underbody parts in one piece, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources close to the automaker.

Reuters reported this month that Tesla was closing in on an innovation that would allow it to die cast nearly all of the underbody of an electric vehicle in one piece.

Tesla has pioneered the use of huge presses with 6,000 to 9,000 tons of clamping pressure to mould the front and rear structures of its Model Y in its "gigacasting" process that has slashed production costs.

Chinese EV makers including Xpeng 9868.HK and Geely's 0175.HK Zeekr are following Tesla and have adopted "gigapressing" technology in their manufacturing to reduce the weight of the cars and lower costs, the Shanghai Securities News said.

