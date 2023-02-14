US Markets
TSLA

Tesla workers launch union campaign in New York

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 14, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O workers in New York said on Tuesday they will launch a campaign to form a union, setting stage for the latest labor challenge for Chief Executive Elon Musk.

In a letter to Tesla management, the employees announced their plan to unionize with the Workers United Upstate New York.

The union, if formed, would be the first for Tesla, which up until now has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities unlike some other major automakers.

Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to unions and faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when they directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

"We believe unionizing will give us a voice in our workplace that we feel has been ignored to this point," the workers said in a press release on Tuesday. "We are only asking for a seat in the car that we helped build."

The letter, first reported by Bloomberg News earlier in the day, cited employees asking Tesla to respect their right to organize a union and called on the world's most valuable automaker to sign the Fair Election Principles.

Employees said the right to organize a union is a fundamental civil right and the principles would prevent Tesla from threatening or retaliating against workers for organizing a union.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.