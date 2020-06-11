US Markets
TSLA

Tesla wins China approval to build Model 3 vehicles with LFP batteries -ministry

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Tesla Inc has received government approval to build Model 3 vehicles in China equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a document on Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website showed.

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has received government approval to build Model 3 vehicles in China equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a document on Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website showed.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that Tesla was in advanced talks to use LFP batteries from CATL 300750.SZ that contain no cobalt - one of the most expensive metals in electric vehicle (EV) batteries - in cars made at its plant in China.

The document does not provide the name of the battery maker. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular