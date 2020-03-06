US Markets

Tesla wins approval to sell longer-range China-made Model 3 vehicles

Yilei Sun
Brenda Goh
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tesla Inc has secured Chinese government approval to sell longer-range China-made model 3 vehicles in China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

The vehicles will have a driving range of more than 600 kilometres before they need to be recharged, the ministry said in a statement, while the current China-made Model 3 has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres.

Tesla started delivering cars in December from its $2 billion factory in Shanghai.

