Tesla wins approval to sell longer-range China-made Model 3 vehicles

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has secured Chinese government approval to sell longer-range China-made model 3 vehicles in China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

The vehicles will have a driving range of more than 600 kilometres before they need to be recharged, the ministry said in a statement, while the current China-made Model 3 has a standard driving range of more than 400 kilometres.

Tesla started delivering cars in December from its $2 billion factory in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

