Tesla Will Spend Over $1 Billion on Dojo Supercomputer -- Is This the Top EV Stock to Buy Now?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) published its second-quarter earnings results and hosted a conference call after the market closed on Wednesday. During the call, CEO Elon Musk detailed the company's plans to ramp up investment in its Dojo supercomputer system.

Musk stated that Tesla will be investing well over $1 billion over the next year to enhance Dojo's capabilities. Along with declining gross margins for the company's electric vehicles (EVs) following recent price cuts, news of the substantial investment in the computing platform has actually helped prompt a post-earnings pullback for the company's stock.

With Tesla betting big on next-generation computing capabilities, is it the best EV stock to buy right now?

Tesla continues to bet big on future tech

Autonomous driving software presents a potentially massive growth opportunity for Tesla. While the company already offers self-driving tech through its vehicles, there's still a lot of progress that has to be made before the software will be capable of functioning without the need for inputs from drivers. Further development of the Dojo supercomputer system should help the company move closer toward fully autonomous driving capabilities.

As noted by Musk in the conference call, Tesla has a huge amount of video that it can use to train AI-powered autonomous driving software. Tesla vehicles record and transmit video data back to the company, giving it a massive library of information that can be used to improve self-driving technologies.

By continuing to invest big in Dojo and other advanced computing technologies, the EV leader could pave the way for massive new opportunities. Notably, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn clarified that the spending on Dojo will be spread across research and development and capital expenditures, and stated the expense was already factored into the previous three-year expense outlook.

If the company rolls out self-driving taxi services or finds willing buyers to license its software, its possible that autonomous vehicle technologies will power a huge new growth phase for the company. For example, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest firm estimates that autonomous ride-hailing platforms will generate more than $9 trillion in annual sales by 2030.

Is Tesla stock the best EV buy?

Tesla's total first-quarter deliveries rose 83% compared to the prior-year period to reach 479,000 vehicles, and Q1 revenue climbed 47% year over year to reach $24.9 billion. Even with competitors expanding their offerings in the EV category, Tesla was actually able to increase its market share in the space. On the other hand, the company's gross margin declined to 18.2% -- down from 19.3% in Q1 and 25% in last year's second quarter.

Ultimately, whether Tesla makes for a sensible portfolio addition right now comes down to how you view the company's ambitions to become much more than just a car company. The auto specialist has an undeniable leadership position in the EV space, but it also trades at valuation multiples that price in a likelihood that the business will be able to score big wins in other product and service categories.

With a market capitalization of roughly $857 billion, Tesla is valued at approximately 77 times this year's expected earnings and 8.5 times expected sales.

By comparison, General Motors and Ford are also ramping up initiatives in the EV space and generate more overall revenue and net income than Tesla. They also trade at significantly lower growth-dependent valuations.

Ford currently has a market capitalization of roughly $56.2 billion, while GM has a market cap of $54.4 billion. Both companies are valued at roughly a third of this year's expected sales and trade at single-digit P/E values. So despite already being squarely in mega-cap territory and enjoying a leading position in the EV market, Tesla remains a high-risk, high-reward stock.

It's possible that continued growth in the core auto market and expansion in new categories including autonomous vehicle and battery technologies will open the door for the company to see explosive valuation gains from current levels. The extent to which Tesla will succeed on these fronts and translate victories into earnings remains to be seen, and the company's current valuation also opens the door for significant downside if big wins outside of the core EV business don't materialize.

To summarize, long-term investors shouldn't be worried about Tesla's plans to invest heavily in its Dojo supercomputing system. While big investments in next-generation computational abilities will have some adverse impact on the company's near-term earnings picture, this is exactly the kind of spending that buy-and-hold investors should want the EV leader to be making.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.