Tesla vs. Rocket Lab: Which Is the Better Innovation Stock to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Rocket Lab offers more upside from a much smaller starting point.

Tesla's valuation already prices in years of future success.

Both are high-risk bets, but Rocket Lab has the better risk/reward over the next decade.

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Both Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) sell the same thing to investors: a vision of the future. But they are at very different stages, and for a decade-long innovation bet, that difference matters more than the headlines.

Tesla: The sprawling innovator

Tesla is an innovation machine on paper. It builds electric cars, is rolling out robotaxis, is developing the Optimus humanoid robot, and runs a fast-growing energy storage business, all layered on its own AI. The optionality is enormous, and if even one of those moonshots lands, the payoff could be huge.

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The problem is that a lot of this is already baked into the stock. Tesla trades at a rich valuation while its core car business softens, and the whole story leans heavily on CEO Elon Musk delivering on promises that keep slipping. You are paying a premium today for breakthroughs that may take years.

Please consider this, though: Chatter of a merger between Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has intensified, though nothing is official. On Tesla's July 22earnings call Musk pointed to "more and more overlap" between the two companies he controls, stopping short of confirming a deal and deferring to a formal process. The speculation builds on his earlier folding of xAI into SpaceX, and analysts at J.P. Morgan have called a Tesla-SpaceX combination "strategically coherent." The Wall Street Journal reported Tesla executives were told to prepare to separate the China business ahead of a possible merger. For now, it remains a much-discussed possibility, not an announced transaction.

Rocket Lab: The focused challenger

Rocket Lab is earlier in its story, and that is the appeal. It already launches small rockets and earns real revenue by building satellites and components. Its larger Neutron rocket is coming, and it is steadily assembling an end-to-end space company, edging toward a smaller version of SpaceX. Because it is far smaller than Tesla, a decade of execution could compound from a low base into something many times its current size.

The risk is just as real. Neutron has not flown yet, the company is not consistently profitable, and space is unforgiving. This is a higher-risk, higher-torque bet.

The takeaway for investors

For a 10-year innovation bet, I lean toward Rocket Lab. Its innovation has more room to run from a smaller base, and it is a focused pure play on the fast-expanding space economy rather than a giant that has to reinvent several industries at once to justify its price. Tesla is the higher-ceiling, more diversified option, and believers in robotaxis and robots may well prefer it, but you are paying up for that dream. I simply think that Tesla is overvalued and has less room to run.

Both stocks are volatile and demand patience, so size either as a small piece of a portfolio. If I am betting on a decade of compounding innovation from today's starting point, though, I would rather own the scrappy space company with everything still ahead of it.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.