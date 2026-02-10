Markets
Tesla Vice President Raj Jegannathan Departs After 13 Years

February 10, 2026 — 05:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Tesla announced the departure of Raj Jegannathan, a 13-year veteran of the electric vehicle manufacturer. Jegannathan most recently served as the Vice President of Information Technology, AI Infrastructure, Business Applications, and Information Security.

In a LinkedIn post, Jegannathan described his time at Tesla as "one of continuous evolution," but did not provide details about his next steps or the reasons for his exit. Last year, Jegannathan took on an expanded role leading Tesla's sales team after the dismissal of Troy Jones, the company's former North America sales chief.

The leadership change comes as Tesla navigates a critical phase. The company reported a 3% drop in revenue for 2025, the first annual decline in its history, and faces mounting pressure to reinvigorate electric vehicle demand. Tesla is also under scrutiny to deliver on long-standing promises around fully autonomous driving systems and vehicles capable of operating without a human driver.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Jegannathan elaborate further on his departure.

