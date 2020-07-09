Tesla very close to Level-5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is "very close" to Level-5 autonomous driving technology, its chief executive, Elon Musk, said on Thursday.

Musk added that he was confident Tesla would attain basic functionality of the technology this year, in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai's annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

