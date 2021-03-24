US Markets
Tesla urges court to reinstate hike in emissions penalties

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is pressing a U.S. appeals court to immediately reinstate a 2016 Obama regulation more than doubling penalties for automakers who fail to meet fuel efficiency requirements.

The Trump administration on Jan. 14 delayed the start of higher penalties until the 2022 model year. Tesla told the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals the Trump action was "unlawful" and "diminishes the value of performance-based incentives that electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, accrue under the standards." The Biden administration opposes Tesla's request for immediate court action, saying the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently scrutinizing the Trump action.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com

