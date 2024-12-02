Tesla upgraded to Buy at Roth MKM with ‘world changed’ after Trump election

Roth MKM upgraded Tesla (TSLA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $380, up from $85, arguing that Musk’s “authentic support for Trump likely doubled Tesla’s pool of enthusiasts and lifted credibility for a demand inflection.” The firm, which says “the world has changed,” says Tesla’s main AI mission is a smarter copilot that “aims to solve orders of magnitude more chaos than other products” and contends that CyberTaxi now faces an accommodative regulatory environment, adding that one can now “daydream about a beautiful red wave of EVs sweeping across the US, with a shiny gold ‘T’ on every car.”

