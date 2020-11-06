US Markets
TSLA

Tesla unveils 'Tesla Tequila' for $250, product sold-out on website

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers. (https://reut.rs/2TZW5Wk)

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected U.S. states, including New York, California and Washington.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Bernard Orr)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular