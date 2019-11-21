Tesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O unveiled on Thursday its first-ever pickup truck, a long-awaited expansion to its product line-up that poses a direct challenge to Detroit automakers.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled a truck that looked like a futuristic armoured vehicle and which he claimed "won't scratch".

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co F.N, General Motors Co GM.N and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI, FCAU.N.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.