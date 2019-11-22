Tesla Unveils Cybertruck

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla has launched its much awaited new electric pickup Cybertruck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the vehicle in front of invited guests at the Tesla Design Center in California.

Cybertruck, which is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car, is made of cold-rolled stainless steel.

The company offers the vehicle in three variants. A single motor Rear-Wheel Drive will cost $39,900, and will have a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and more than 250 miles of range. Further, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive or AWD is priced at $49,900, will have a towing capacity of more than 10,000 pounds, with more than 300 miles of range. The third version Tri Motor AWD is priced at $69,900 and will have a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and battery range of more than 500 miles.

Tesla said customers can book the vehicle with a $100 deposit, fully refundable. They will be able to complete configuration as production nears in late 2021. Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022.

The vehicles can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with Tesla's network of more than 14,000 Superchargers.

Musk tweeted that "Tesla Cybertruck (pressurized edition) will be official truck of Mars". Its design was influenced partly by "Lotus Esprit S1" from the James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me".

Tesla's Cybertruck was in development for some years. Musk earlier had described the pickup model as futuristic-like cyberpunk with crazy features, and that it would outperform Ford F-150, the top selling pickup truck in America at present.

Ford is planning an electric F-150 truck, while General Motors would bring an electric pickup truck to market in 2021. Further, Rivian is expected to begin the production of its electric R1T pickup truck in the second half of 2020.

