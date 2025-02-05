Tesla Unusual Options Activity For February 05

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $917,359, and 12 were calls, valued at $475,981.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $375.0 to $400.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 9884.45 with a total volume of 3,034.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $375.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $18.5 $18.2 $18.5 $400.00 $370.0K 6.5K 46 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $8.65 $8.5 $8.62 $385.00 $97.4K 5.9K 468 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $8.25 $8.05 $8.1 $385.00 $90.5K 5.9K 468 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $15.05 $14.65 $14.9 $375.00 $83.4K 2.9K 101 TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.18 $387.50 $71.8K 2.8K 272

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,125,098, the price of TSLA is down -1.34% at $386.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $457.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $365. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $550. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $440. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

