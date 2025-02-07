Tesla (TSLA) Under Pressure: Disappointing International Sales Hit Shares

Tesla's (TSLA) shares are on track for their worst weekly performance since the US presidential election, as disappointing international sales reports have weighed heavily on the stock. The EV-maker’s shares fell 7.5% this week through Thursday’s close, erasing a significant portion of gains achieved after its December record high. Weak sales in key European markets—Germany, France, and the UK—combined with an 11.5% year-over-year decline in Chinese deliveries, have intensified investor concerns about Tesla's global competitiveness.





The sharp downturn has left Tesla trailing behind its peers in the Bloomberg Magnificent Seven, with the stock now down more than 22% from its peak. This decline has been attributed not only to faltering sales but also to growing skepticism over the impact of CEO Elon Musk’s close political ties, which some investors believe are starting to penalize the company. In contrast, competitors such as BYD have enjoyed robust performance, further highlighting the challenges Tesla faces amid shifting market dynamics and intensifying global competition.





Market Overview:





Tesla’s shares dropped 7.5% this week, erasing gains from a December record high.



Sales in major European markets and China have weakened significantly.



Competitors like BYD are performing strongly amid these challenges.



Key Points:



Investor concerns are mounting over Tesla’s international sales and Musk’s political associations.



The stock is down over 22% from its record high, making it the biggest laggard in the Bloomberg Magnificent Seven.



Technical analysts predict a potential bottoming within 2-3 weeks, with key support around $350 per share.



Looking Ahead:



Market sentiment remains divided, with roughly half of analysts giving Tesla a buy rating.



Further declines might create an attractive risk/reward buying opportunity.



Future performance will depend on Tesla’s ability to stabilize international sales and manage political and market headwinds.



Bull Case:



Tesla's current stock price decline may present an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors, with technical analysts predicting a potential bottoming within 2-3 weeks.



The company's strong brand recognition and leadership in EV technology could help it regain market share once short-term challenges are addressed.



Tesla's ability to navigate previous obstacles suggests it may successfully adapt to changing market dynamics and competition.



Approximately half of analysts still maintain a buy rating on Tesla stock, indicating confidence in the company's long-term prospects.



Tesla's ongoing investments in AI and autonomous driving technology could provide future growth catalysts beyond traditional EV sales.



Bear Case:



Tesla's 7.5% stock decline this week reflects serious concerns about its competitiveness in key international markets, with sales dropping significantly in Europe and China.



The company's 22% drop from its peak price suggests a potential longer-term downtrend that may be difficult to reverse in the near future.



Growing competition from companies like BYD, especially in the crucial Chinese market, threatens Tesla'sglobal marketshare and growth prospects.



CEO Elon Musk's political associations appear to be negatively impacting consumer sentiment, particularly in Europe, which could lead to sustained sales declines.



Persistent challenges in international markets may force Tesla to revise its growth strategies, potentially impacting future earnings and investor confidence.



Amid a turbulent global market environment, Tesla’s recent performance underscores the complexities of sustaining growth in an increasingly competitive and politically charged landscape. The significant drop in share price reflects not only disappointing sales figures but also heightened investor anxiety over potential regulatory and reputational risks. As Tesla navigates these challenges, its ability to regain momentum will be critical in reversing the current downtrend.Looking ahead, the coming weeks will be pivotal for Tesla. While technical indicators hint at a possible bottoming process, uncertainties remain due to persistent market volatility and external pressures. Investors will be closely monitoring developments, particularly whether the company can implement effective strategies to revive its international sales and regain market confidence. For now, the stock remains under intense scrutiny as it seeks to redefine its path forward.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

