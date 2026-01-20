Tesla (TSLA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Tesla (TSLA) ended the recent trading session at $419.25, demonstrating a -4.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.39%.

Shares of the electric car maker have depreciated by 10.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.13%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tesla in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.73%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.02 billion, reflecting a 2.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $94.98 billion, representing changes of -33.47% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.48% lower. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tesla has a Forward P/E ratio of 198.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.98, which means Tesla is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that TSLA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

