Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $256.79, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 55.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 26.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.39 billion, up 44.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $99.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.53% and +22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% lower. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 72.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11, which means Tesla is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

