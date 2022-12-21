Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $137.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had lost 18.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Tesla will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 41.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.45 billion, up 43.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $82.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.2% and +53.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tesla has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.19, so we one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

