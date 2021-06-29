Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $680.76, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 10.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSLA to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 102.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.38 billion, up 88.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $49.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +92.86% and +56.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSLA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 159.32 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.07.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 4.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

