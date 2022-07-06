Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $695.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had lost 2.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2022. On that day, Tesla is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.92 billion, up 49.86% from the year-ago period.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.17 per share and revenue of $84.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.75% and +57.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. Tesla currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tesla currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06.

Investors should also note that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

