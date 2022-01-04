Tesla (TSLA) Stock Pops After Blowout Quarter: What's Next?

Tesla (TSLA) stock skyrocketed more than 13% Monday, soaring to a nine-week high after the electric vehicle maker reported record fourth quarter vehicle deliveries and production that not only crushed Wall Street’s estimates, but also its own guidance.

There were questions heading into the new year about how Tesla's stock would perform after shares languished in the past two months amid Elon Musk’s planned sales. But the company’s latest blowout quarter has erased all doubt. "This was a 'trophy case' quarter for Musk & Co. with massive momentum moving into 2022," tweeted Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. It would seem Elon Musk agrees, tweeting "Let's make the roaring 20's happen!”

Tesla on Sunday reported that it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, crushing consensus analyst forecasts and exceeding the most optimistic targets. That total was 40,000 more vehicles than the consensus. Of that total, the company delivered 296,850 Model 3 and Y vehicles and 11,750 Model S and X luxury EVs. This means for the full year, Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles, almost doubling the its total for 2020. For some context, Wall Street was expecting Tesla to report Q4 deliveries of 276,900, meaning Tesla beat that total by more than 11%.

Analysts were also expecting Model 3 and Y deliveries of 261,400. Tesla was 13.5% above that total. Even more impressive is when comparing these numbers to the Q3, when Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles, meaning on a sequential basis, Tesla delivered 23% more. Leading up to the quarter there were concerns about the increased competition the company was facing from the likes of Nio (NIO), General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and a host of other EV makers, but the company’s Q4 delivery totals suggest that these concerns were overstated.

What’s more, Tesla’s output are even more impressive when factoring the constant supply chain challenges the vehicle industry as a whole is facing during the pandemic. It also underscores the level of efficiency Tesla is working with, particularly as it relates to its ability to ramp up production at its first overseas factory in Shanghai. The fact that the company was able to overcome these challenges, including making vehicle adjustments at its Fremont, California location, where it removed radar sensors from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, makes the Q4 figures all the more remarkable.

Can Tesla continue this success throughout 2022?

I would not bet against them, especially when considering that both Giga Berlin and Giga Texas are due to start ramping up production this year. Some delivery estimates call for Tesla to reach 1.42 million in 2022. Given that, it’s easy to expect Tesla could strongly outperform its revenue totals again in 2022. What does that mean for the stock? Currently, the average street price target is just under $900. But I expect the Q4 delivery totals to trigger price target increases in the weeks ahead.

Tesla will report Q4 earnings results in about three weeks. Adjusted EPS is expected to surge 142% year over year, $1.94 per share, while full-year revenue of $15.11 billion would rise 40% year over year. With the company already beating Q4 production and delivery targets handily, it’s a pretty good bet that both a top- and bottom-line beat is in the cards. The question is, to what degree? And how will the stock respond? Assuming Tesla exceeds analyst delivery forecasts by mid double-digit percentage points for all of 2022, the stock could even reach $1500 to $1800 by year’s end.

