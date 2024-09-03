Tesla (TSLA) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Tesla (TSLA) ending at $210.60, denoting a -1.64% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 7.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tesla in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.66 billion, up 9.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $98.53 billion, demonstrating changes of -26.6% and +1.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Tesla is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 93.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.53 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that TSLA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

