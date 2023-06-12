Tesla (TSLA) Stock In Overdrive After GM Charging Deal

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) has just achieved a feat that it has not done for some time. With the stock closing up 4% on Friday, Tesla has now risen for eleven consecutive trading days, matching its longest winning streak since January 2021.

After plunging 70% in 2022, Tesla shares are up 98% year to date, crushing the 12% rise in the S&P 500 index. Just as impressive, since reaching 52-week low of around $101, the stock has risen more than tow-fold, surging 150% to $252 on Friday. The gains enjoyed on Friday were driven by the company announcing a deal with General Motors (GM) to allow drivers to use 12,000 Tesla superchargers via an adapter starting next year.

Tesla's charging port, which is on the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector, will work for GM electric vehicles starting in 2025. "I think we have a real opportunity here to really drive this to be the unified standard for North America, which I think will enable more mass adoption," GM CEO Mary Barra said during a Twitter Spaces session Thursday. In discussing the access to the superchargers, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said there would be no preferential treatment for Tesla owners over GM customers.

"People should feel comfortable buying a Tesla or a GM car and we will provide support equally to both," Musk said. The partnership with GM follows a similar deal with Ford Motor (F) which was announced last week. This now means that all three U.S. electric vehicle automakers will now use the same network of 12,000 fast chargers based on the Tesla North American Charging Standard, which comprise around a third of U.S. charging stations.

While Tesla vehicle owners weren’t exactly pleased with this idea, Tesla investors are loving the response to the stock price. Meanwhile, Wall Street is gushing at what these deals could mean for Tesla. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, a longtime Tesla bull, tweeted, "Game, set, match.” Ives who boosted his rating on the stock to Outperform, added "Musk playing chess while others playing checkers”. Adding, "Tesla just cornered the market," Ives added, discussing the North American EV charging systems.

While putting the company back on his Best Ideas list, Ives said, Wall Street will start to “better recognize the underlying value in the Tesla EV ecosystem into 2024 and beyond.” The analyst boosted his price target on Tesla stock to $300, up from $215. In response, Tesla stock on Friday reached $252 its highest level since $237.40 on Nov. 1, 2022. Including the 11% gain it enjoyed last week, Tesla stock has now surged 140% since early January lows of $101.81.

Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker over the past year now want to know how much higher can Tesla stock go. From current levels, Ives’ $300 price target assumes additional premiums of 23%. Tesla will report second quarter earnings in late July. In the three months that ends in June, Wall Street expects the company to earn 78 cents per share on revenue of $24.03 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 76 cents per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.

For the full year, earnings are expected to decline 15.5% year over year $3.44 per share, while full-year revenue of $99.29 billion would rise 21.9% year over year. Assuming a top and bottom line beat, and strong guidance for the the full year, the shares will continue to rally. And if the company can talk up its supercharger network, energy business and AI driven autonomous path, Tesla stock can potentially get into another gear beyond overdrive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.