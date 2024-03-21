Tesla (TSLA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Tesla (TSLA) standing at $172.82, reflecting a -1.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The electric car maker's stock has dropped by 9.81% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tesla in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 24.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $25.4 billion, indicating an 8.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.06 per share and a revenue of $110.98 billion, representing changes of -1.92% and +14.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.91% lower within the past month. Currently, Tesla is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tesla is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.93, so one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that TSLA currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

