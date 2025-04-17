Tesla (TSLA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $241.38, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The electric car maker's stock has climbed by 2.41% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tesla in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.45, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.5 billion, indicating a 0.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $104.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.09% and +7.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.18% lower. Tesla is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 91.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.29.

It's also important to note that TSLA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.77.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

