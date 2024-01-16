Tesla (TSLA) Slashes Prices of Model 3 & Model Y in China

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reduced the price of both versions of Model 3 and two of three versions of Model Y in China to cope with increased competition.



Tesla has a factory in Shanghai with an annual capacity of 950,000 vehicles, the largest in the world. The factory produces Model 3 and Model Y.



In China, Model 3 is offered in two trims, an entry rear-wheel drive version and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive, long-range version.



Following the price cut, the entry-level Model 3 has a starting price of RMB 245,900, from the previous starting price of RMB 261,400. The starting price of the Model 3 Long Range version is now RMB 285,900, from the last starting price of RMB 297,400.



The three trims of Model Y offered in China are the base rear-wheel-drive version, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model Y Long Range and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model Y Performance.



After the price cut, the base Model Y's latest starting price is RMB 258,900, from the previous starting price of RMB 266,400. The starting price of the Model Y Long Range is RMB 299,900, from the last starting price of RMB 306,400. However, the starting price of the Model Y Performance has remained unchanged.



The Model 3, which is available in China, is an updated version of a sedan that went on pre-sale on Sep 1, 2023 and on sale on Oct 19, 2023, with deliveries commencing in late October.



An updated Model Y was launched in China on Oct 1, 2023. The updates were minor, with no price change. Deliveries for the same started in mid-October.



Tesla increased the price of Model Y Performance by 4% on Oct 27, 2023, following which all the price hikes were less than 1% till the end of November.



The updated Model 3 has continued to face competition and failed to make any significant impact on the company’s sales.



Despite rising competition, Model Y continues to remain popular in China and is among the best-selling electric vehicles in the country.

