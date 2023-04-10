Tesla (TSLA) Slashes Price Across the Entire Lineup in US

Tesla TSLA announced another round of price cuts for its entire U.S. lineup on Apr 6. The price cut ranges between 2% and 6%. As per InsideEVs, the base variant of Model X and Model S have gone through the most significant price cut of $5,000.



Per Tesla’s website, Model Y’s base variant is priced at $49,990. Model Y Long Range will now cost $52,990, while Model Y Performance will now cost $56,990 after a massive price cut of $2,000 each. All new Model Y vehicles qualify for a federal tax credit for eligible buyers.



According to the company’s website, Model 3 RWD will now cost $41,990, while Model 3 Performance will cost $52,990. Starting from Apr 18, based on new IRS guidance, the tax credit on Model 3 RWD will reduce to $3,750.



The base Model S will now cost $84,990, while Model X will cost $94,990.

In 2022, Tesla made a total of 1.3 million deliveries. In January 2023, Elon Musk estimated that the number of deliveries could touch the 2 million mark in the current year. The price cuts are most likely aimed at reaching the 2 million deliveries target set by the company.



In February, Tesla increased the price of the Model Y performance crossover twice by $1,000. However, it slashed the price of its cheapest rear-wheel-drive Model 3 sedan by $500 to make it 9% cheaper.



On Apr 9, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about “opening Megapack factory in Shanghai to supplement output of Megapack factory in California.” According to Bloomberg, the construction of the Megapack factory will start in the third quarter of this year, while the production of Megapack will begin in the second quarter of 2024. The factory would be capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks every year.



The Megapack is a container-sized battery that can store enough energy to power an average of 3,600 homes for one hour.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A few top-ranked players in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELYY, BYD Company Limited BYDDY and Ferrari N.V. RACE, all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1.



Geely is engaged in automobile manufacturing and related areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for GELYY’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of around 57.5% and 7.4%, respectively.



BYD is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales implies year-over-year growth of around 175%.



Ferrari is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for RACE’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of around 14% and 19.8%, respectively.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.