Tesla (TSLA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $293.94, moving -6.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 6.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tesla will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 21.15% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.66 billion, down 11.12% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $95.07 billion, indicating changes of -24.38% and -2.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.42% lower. As of now, Tesla holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Tesla is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 172.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.18.

We can also see that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 6.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TSLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.