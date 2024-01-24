Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue of $25.17 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.94 billion, representing a surprise of -2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total vehicle deliveries : 484,507 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 488,625.

: 484,507 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 488,625. Model 3/Y deliveries : 461,538 compared to the 465,800 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 461,538 compared to the 465,800 average estimate based on four analysts. Solar deployed : 41 MW versus 80.13 MW estimated by two analysts on average.

: 41 MW versus 80.13 MW estimated by two analysts on average. Storage deployed : 3,202 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,120.87 MWh.

: 3,202 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,120.87 MWh. Revenues- Automotive sales : $20.63 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $22.28 billion.

: $20.63 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $22.28 billion. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $1.44 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Revenues- Services and other : $2.17 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.

: $2.17 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $433 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $446.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

: $433 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $446.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $500 million compared to the $556.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.

: $500 million compared to the $556.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year. Total Automotive Revenue : $21.56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $21.56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Gross profit- Total Automotive : $4.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion.

: $4.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.11 billion. Gross profit- Services and other: $59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $140.01 million.

Shares of Tesla have returned -18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.